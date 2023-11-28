The Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier, face off versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 130-117 loss against the Magic, Rozier had 22 points and nine assists.

Now let's break down Rozier's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 22.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 6.5 5.7 PRA -- 31.2 PR -- 25.5 3PM 2.5 1.7



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's Hornets average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 105.9 points per game.

Conceding 40.4 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 24.4 per contest, fourth in the NBA.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 38 25 5 7 2 0 0 12/9/2022 32 24 6 4 3 0 0

