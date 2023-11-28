We have high school basketball action in Surry County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkin High School at Union Grove Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashe County High School at North Surry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28

8:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Elkin High School