North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Stokes County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheets Memorial Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
