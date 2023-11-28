The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

  • Noesen has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Noesen averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:17 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

