In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Aho's shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

