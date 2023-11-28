North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Motley Morehead High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.