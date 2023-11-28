North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you live in Robeson County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Springs High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.