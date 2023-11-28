North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perquimans County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Perquimans County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perquimans High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
