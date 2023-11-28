Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside High School - Onslow at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Topsail High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Heide Trask Senior High School