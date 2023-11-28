NC State vs. Ole Miss November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) play the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|NC State AVG
|NC State Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|202nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.1
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.