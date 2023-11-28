NC State vs. Ole Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
NC State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-1.5)
|147.5
|-118
|-102
NC State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- NC State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Rebels have hit the over twice.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- NC State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
