The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ole Miss (-1.5) 147.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • NC State has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Rebels have hit the over twice.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • NC State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

