The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack are shooting 46% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.5% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Rebels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack rank 193rd.

The Wolfpack score 15.6 more points per game (82.6) than the Rebels give up to opponents (67).

When it scores more than 67 points, NC State is 4-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, NC State averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.

At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).

At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

