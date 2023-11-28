How to Watch NC State vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack are shooting 46% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.5% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Rebels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack rank 193rd.
- The Wolfpack score 15.6 more points per game (82.6) than the Rebels give up to opponents (67).
- When it scores more than 67 points, NC State is 4-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, NC State averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.
- At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
- At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
