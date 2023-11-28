North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Moore County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The O'Neal School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Moore High School at Ascend Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
