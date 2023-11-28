Mark Williams and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his last game (November 26 loss against the Magic), put up 12 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will break down Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.5 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 10.1 11.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 24.9 26.2 PR -- 23.6 24.7



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Knicks

Williams has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 8.8% and 12.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 103.2.

Giving up 105.9 points per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 40.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 24.4 per contest.

Mark Williams vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 30 7 8 4 0 1 0 11/12/2023 23 10 4 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.