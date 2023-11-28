The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lenoir County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kinston High School at Greene Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Arendell Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy