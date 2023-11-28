North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lenoir County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arendell Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
