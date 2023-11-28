North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lee County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Moore High School at Ascend Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
