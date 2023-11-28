You can see player prop bet odds for Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Jarvis, who has scored 17 points in 20 games (eight goals and nine assists).

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Sebastian Aho has 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 12 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Teuvo Teravainen has 10 goals and five assists for Carolina.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 16 total points (0.8 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 2 2 2

