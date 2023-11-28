Tuesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) and the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Hurricanes are -160 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Flyers (+135) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 20 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-6).

This season the Flyers have nine wins in the 16 games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Philadelphia has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.3 3.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.00 2.90 6 17.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.3 2.60 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.60 2.40 3 9.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

