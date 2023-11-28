Hurricanes vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 28
As they get ready to meet the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) on Tuesday, November 28 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina has scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL (66 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- Philadelphia has allowed 58 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-160)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
