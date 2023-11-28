North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Raleigh Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The O'Neal School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear Christian Academy at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Day School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
