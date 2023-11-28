North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Greene County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
