North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Granville County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granville Central High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Lake Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.