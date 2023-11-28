Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Cross High School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at Oak Grove High School