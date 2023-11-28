North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cross High School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
