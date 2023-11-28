The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Elon Phoenix (2-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chartway Arena.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix average 11 more points per game (55.8) than the Monarchs give up to opponents (44.8).

Elon has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 44.8 points.

Old Dominion is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.

The Monarchs put up 60.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.5 the Phoenix allow.

The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs concede.

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%

8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG% Iycez Adams: 8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%

8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG% Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Schedule