Elon vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 28
Tuesday's game features the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) and the Elon Phoenix (2-4) squaring off at Chartway Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-51 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 28.
The Phoenix head into this game following a 75-68 win against Georgia State on Thursday.
Elon vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 62, Elon 51
Elon Schedule Analysis
- On November 23, the Phoenix claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-68 victory over the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 257) in our computer rankings.
- Elon has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Elon Leaders
- Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Iycez Adams: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%
- Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%
- Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix put up 55.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a -94 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.7 points per game.
