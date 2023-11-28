Tuesday's game features the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) and the Elon Phoenix (2-4) squaring off at Chartway Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-51 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 28.

The Phoenix head into this game following a 75-68 win against Georgia State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Elon vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 62, Elon 51

Elon Schedule Analysis

On November 23, the Phoenix claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-68 victory over the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 257) in our computer rankings.

Elon has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG% Iycez Adams: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG% Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 55.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a -94 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.