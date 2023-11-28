North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 28
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Durham County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles E. Jordan High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
