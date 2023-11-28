North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Duplin County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dudley, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.