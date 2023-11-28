North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Davidson County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkin High School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheets Memorial Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.