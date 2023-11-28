North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chowan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Chowan County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Chowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John A. Holmes High School at Bertie High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Windsor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
