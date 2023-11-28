Should you wager on Brett Pesce to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Pesce has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

