Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Burns has a goal in five of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 20 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 20 games this season, Burns has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 9 Points 3 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

