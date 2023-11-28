North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bertie County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bertie County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bertie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.