Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Alamance County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eno River Academy at River Mill Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Location: Graham, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Location: Greensboro, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Alamance High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Location: Graham, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Eastern Guilford High School