The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Musketeers games have hit the over twice this season.

Oakland has compiled a 6-0-0 ATS record so far this season.

Golden Grizzlies games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 49th in the country. It is way higher than that, 37th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +10000, Xavier has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.