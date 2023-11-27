North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
