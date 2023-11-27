North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Jones County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.