The Elon Phoenix (3-3) hit the court against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Elon -3.5 144.5

Elon Betting Records & Stats

Each Elon game this season has gone over 144.5 total points.

Elon's contests this year have an average point total of 157.5, 13 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Phoenix's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Elon won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Phoenix have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Elon.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 5 100% 77.3 154.3 80.2 149.8 146.7 Presbyterian 4 66.7% 77 154.3 69.6 149.8 139

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Blue Hose allow (69.6).

When Elon totals more than 69.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Presbyterian 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Elon vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Elon Presbyterian 5-9 Home Record 5-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

