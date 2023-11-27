Monday's contest at Schar Center has the Elon Phoenix (3-3) matching up with the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 win for Elon, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Elon vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 76, Presbyterian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-1.2)

Elon (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Elon has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Presbyterian, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Phoenix have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Hose have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 77.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 80.2 per outing (326th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Elon records 29.2 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) compared to the 29.8 of its opponents.

Elon knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 32.8% rate.

The Phoenix rank 89th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 348th in college basketball defensively with 103.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Elon has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.7 per game (163rd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.2 (335th in college basketball).

