How to Watch Elon vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Elon Phoenix (3-3) go up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Elon vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Elon Stats Insights
- This season, the Phoenix have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.
- Elon is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 179th.
- The Phoenix record 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Blue Hose give up (69.6).
- Elon has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Elon fared better at home last season, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|W 86-72
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 83-69
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Winthrop
|L 78-70
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/27/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Schar Center
|11/30/2023
|Warren Wilson
|-
|Schar Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
