If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fayetteville Christian School at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 27

4:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Springs High School at Jack Britt High School