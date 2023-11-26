The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -7.5 148.5

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Of Western Carolina's 28 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 148.5 points 10 times.

The average amount of points in Western Carolina's matchups last season was 144.6, which is 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Western Carolina won 57.1% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).

The Catamounts played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Western Carolina has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 10 35.7% 73.9 148 70.7 145 141.8 North Alabama 13 48.1% 74.1 148 74.3 145 143.9

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Catamounts put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Lions gave up (74.3).

When Western Carolina put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 6-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 16-12-0 1-1 12-15-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 4-6 16-11-0

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina North Alabama 9-5 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 8-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

