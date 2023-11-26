Sunday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) and North Alabama Lions (3-2) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 80-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 80, North Alabama 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-14.7)

Western Carolina (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Western Carolina Performance Insights

Western Carolina was 124th in the nation in points scored (73.9 per game) and 199th in points conceded (70.7) last year.

On the boards, the Catamounts were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) last season. They were 222nd in rebounds conceded (31.8 per game).

With 12.5 assists per game last year, Western Carolina was 221st in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Catamounts were 60th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.5) last season. They were 183rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

Western Carolina was the 23rd-best team in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 106th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.6%) last season.

Western Carolina took 42.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 57.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.2% of Western Carolina's baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.8% were 2-pointers.

