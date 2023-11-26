The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Carolina vs. North Alabama matchup.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-6.5) 148.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-6.5) 148.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Carolina covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 12 Catamounts games hit the over.

North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

