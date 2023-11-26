The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) hit the court against the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 68.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 62.2 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Villanova is 3-0.

Wake Forest's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

The Demon Deacons score 63.2 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 55.0 the Wildcats give up.

Wake Forest has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 55.0 points.

When Villanova gives up fewer than 63.2 points, it is 3-1.

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.3% from the field, 3% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Kaia Harrison: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Alyssa Andrews: 6.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

6.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Malaya Cowles: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 56.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 56.3 FG% Madisyn Jordan: 9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

