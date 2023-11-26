Sunday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-3) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-50 in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 64-51 loss to Presbyterian in their most recent game on Wednesday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 75, UNC Wilmington 50

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks put up 53.6 points per game (345th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per contest last season (175th in college basketball). They had a -313 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.4 points per game.

In conference contests, UNC Wilmington tallied fewer points per game (52.1) than its overall average (53.6).

Offensively the Seahawks performed better in home games last season, putting up 58.8 points per game, compared to 48.5 per game in road games.

At home, UNC Wilmington surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (67.3).

