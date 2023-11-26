The UIC Flames (5-1) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (35%).

UNC Greensboro has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35% from the field.

The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.

The Spartans put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.3 the Flames allow.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, UNC Greensboro is 4-1.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).

In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).

Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro drained fewer treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

