The UIC Flames (5-1) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (35%).
  • UNC Greensboro has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.3 the Flames allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, UNC Greensboro is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro drained fewer treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas W 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC W 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Delaware W 88-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 UIC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.