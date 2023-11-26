How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 105th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 88.5 points per game, 15 more points than the 73.5 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 114-59
|Kimmel Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 86-75
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-82
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
