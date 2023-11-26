The struggling Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have dropped their last three games, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Titans against the Panthers is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Titans-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Panthers vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been losing four times, and have been tied five times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Titans have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost eight times, and tied one time in 10 games this season.

In 10 games this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 10 games this season, the Panthers have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

In 10 games this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost four times, and tied one time.

On offense, Tennessee is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

In 10 games this season, the Titans have won the fourth quarter one time, lost six times, and tied three times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Panthers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in eight games (1-7), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

In 10 games this season, the Titans have had the lead after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half six times.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost four times, and tied three times.

In 10 games this year, the Titans have lost the second half seven times (1-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

Tennessee's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 11.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Titans or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.