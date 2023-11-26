How to Watch the North Carolina vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina Central vs Duke
- East Tennessee State vs Miami (FL)
- Villanova vs Wake Forest
- Gonzaga vs Louisville
- UAPB vs Clemson
North Carolina vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
- FGCU's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The 69.3 points per game the Eagles score are 18.6 more points than the Tar Heels give up (50.7).
- FGCU is 4-2 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- North Carolina is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
- The Tar Heels make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|W 68-39
|Carmichael Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vermont
|W 54-51
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kansas State
|L 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Carmichael Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.