The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 75.0 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Duke is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.

The Blue Devils score 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (65.0).

Duke has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 65.0 points.

North Carolina Central has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.0 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule